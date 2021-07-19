PSD requests investigation regarding PM using Government resources in political campaign for PNL leadership

PSD (Social Democratic Party) is requesting the competent authorities to urgently launch a penal investigation, after information appeared in the media, according to which, the Prime Minister Florin Citu is using human and budgetary resources from the PM Chancellery for the election campaign for the leadership of PNL (National Liberal Party). "The documents which surfaced in the media regarding the communication scores for the internal campaign of PM Citu, which were drawn out by the PM's Chancellery with the title "Florin Citu, candidate for PNL chairmanship" show that PM Citu established his official campaign headquarters in his Government office and is using the resources and budgetary staff inappropriately in his political battle within the party," the social-democrats show, in a press release on Monday. According to PSD "this fact is circumscribed to the infraction of corruption, committed at the highest level of the Romanian state, more specific in violation with art. 13 of Law 78/2000 regarding the prevention, discovery and sanctioning of corruption deeds". "According to this article, using influence or authority in a leadership position within a legal non-profit entity, with the purpose of obtaining inappropriate goods, for himself or another, is punishable by imprisonment from 1 to 5 years, and the attempt is sanctioned in accordance with the law", the social-democrats add.