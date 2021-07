Agricover Credit IFN Gets EUR7.5M from EIB for Loans to Farmers

Agricover Credit IFN Gets EUR7.5M from EIB for Loans to Farmers. Non-bank financial institution Agricover Credit IFN has received EUR7.5 million from the European Investment Bank, the second tranche of a EUR15 million loan agreement signed in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]