Transactions with Commercial Real Estate Reach EUR300M in Romania in H1

Transactions with Commercial Real Estate Reach EUR300M in Romania in H1. The total value of transactions with commercial real estate assets in Romania, which include office, retail, industrial and logistics space, as well as hotels, reached EUR298 million in the first half of 2021, a 23% decrease compared with the year-ago period, a report by real estate consultant (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]