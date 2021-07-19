Deloitte Property Index: Romania has some of the cheapest new dwellings in Europe



The prices of new dwellings sold on the Romanian market increased by 3.1% in 2020 compared to the previous year, reaching an average of EUR 1,322/sqm. This places the country fourth among the 24 countries analyzed in the Deloitte Property Index 2021 report. Only Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (...)