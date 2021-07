Furniture Maker PGS Sofa & Co Profit Up 2.7 Times to RON10.5M in 2020

Furniture Maker PGS Sofa & Co Profit Up 2.7 Times to RON10.5M in 2020. Furniture manufacturer PGS Sofa & Co in Oradea ended 2020 with more than RON280.9 million (EUR58.3 million) revenue, a decrease of 18% year-on-year from RON344 million (EUR72.6 million), Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]