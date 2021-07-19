 
Government debt accounts for 49.7 pct of GDP January through May 2021
Government debt accounts for 49.7 pct of GDP January through May 2021.

Public debt (government debt) rose at the end of the first five months of 2021 to about 527.5 billion lei, compared to 526.7 billion lei, after the first four months, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). Relative to GDP, government debt fell to 49.7 pct of GDP at the end of May, from 49.9 pct of GDP at the end of April. Medium- and long-term debt is 510.9 billion lei and short-term debt is 16.5 billion lei. Most of this debt, i.e. 447,276 billion lei, was represented by government bonds. Loans amounted to 72.43 billion lei. A sum of 249.2 billion lei is government debt in lei, 235.9 billion lei represents government debt in euros and 40.8 billion lei equivalent debt in U.S. dollars. According to MFP data, the external debt of the public administration amounts to 266.1 billion lei (25.1% of GDP), of which 261.5 billion lei external debt of the central public administration and 4.6 billion lei the external debt of the local public administration. The central government's debt amounts to 511.8 billion lei, of which 495.3 billion lei in the medium and long term. Most of the central government's debt is contracted in lei (237.5 billion lei) and euro (231.9 billion lei, equivalent). The debt of the local public administration amounted to 15.73 billion lei at the end of May 2021, of which 15.71 billion lei in the medium and long term.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

