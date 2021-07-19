As many as 13,242 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours



As many as 13,242 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnsonin vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. As many as 8,642 people were given the priming shot and 4,600 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 9,233,898 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 4,885,861 persons of whom 4,728,564 received the complete vaccination scheme. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 10 persons experienced side effects - one had a local reaction and 9 had whole-body reactions. As many as 16,737 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,795 local and 14,942 systemic side effects.