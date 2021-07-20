Study: Pharma sales to grow by 5% this year driven by inflation, relaxation

The aggregated but not consolidated sales of producers, distribution firms and retailers in the pharmaceutical industry will rise by some 5% to RON 70 bln (EUR 14 bln) after the 2.6% advance to RON 66.6 bln in 2020, according to a report compiled by KeysFin, quoted by Economica.net. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]