Mixed-use project in western Bucharest launches residential component
Jul 20, 2021
Romanian real estate developer River Development, owned by businessman Ion Radulea, is preparing to launch the works on the first residential project on the site of the former Semănătoarea platform in western Bucharest, Economica.net reported. The office component of the project was the first to (...)
Barna: There's no way I can be happy with coalition's governing manner; many goals still unaccomplished
Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said today that he is not happy with the ruling coalition's governing manner, as many of the goals set at the beginning of the term have not been accomplished; he also remarked that a great part of these goals "have been somewhat (...)
EC report on Romania: Improved perception of justice independence, yet human resource deficit remains a concern
In its second annual EU rule-of-law report released in Brussels on Tuesday, the European Commission looks at the independence and quality of Romania's judiciary, the fight against corruption, media pluralism and media freedom.
In the chapter on the justice system, the report notes that the (...)
9,659 work pension beneficiaries, in June, 4,057 Euro for largest average pension
The number of work pension beneficiaries was 9,659 at the end of June 2021, rising by 132 people, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, according to the centralized data from the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP).
Most of them, namely 4,346, were beneficiaries of Law 303/2004 (...)
JusMin: Overall, coalition doesn't seem to really want Section for Justice Crimes' Investigation's disbanding
The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, announced that his proposal for the disbanding of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), discussed in the meeting of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, was not accepted by the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), noting that (...)
As many as 16,671 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours
As many as 16,671 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnsonin vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday.
As many as 11,375 people were given the priming shot (...)
HealthMin: We estimate an increase of COVID-19 infection rate in Romania
The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, declared on Tuesday that the infection rate with the novel coronavirus is estimated to rise in Romania as well and highlighted that if a sufficient vaccination coverage would exist, there would be no patients with severe forms.
"We cannot have an (...)
Coffee, tea and spice imports down by nearly 9 pct in Q1
The value of coffee, tea (including mate) and spice imports has dropped by nearly 9 pct in the first three months of 2021, compared to the similar period of 2020, down to 57.36 million euro, according to the commercial balance with food products, consulted by AGERPRES.
Last year, in the first (...)
