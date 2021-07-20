Prices of new apartments in Bucharest up 9.6% y/y in June

Prices of new apartments in Bucharest up 9.6% y/y in June. The average prices asked by developers for the new apartments on sale in Bucharest increased by 9.6% year-on-year to EUR 1,561 as of June, according to data calculated by real estate portal imobiliare.ro. The developers keep announcing imminent rise of the prices, caused by more expensive (‘in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]