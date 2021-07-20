Floods engulf 12 counties in Romania; man found dead in riverbed

Floods engulf 12 counties in Romania; man found dead in riverbed. Torrential showers in the last 24 hours caused floods in 29 areas in 12 counties in Romania, and in the village of Handreti, Iasi County, a man was found dead in a riverbed, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced on Tuesday. Alba, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Dolj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova and Timis are the affected counties. "Road traffic is blocked on a national road (DN1/Prahova), partially affected on two national roads (DN 74/Alba and DN75/Alba) due to floods and flooded bridges and has been temporarily affected on two national roads (DN 57/Caras-Severin, DN 68A /Timis) and five county roads (DJ 582/Caras-Severin, DJ 761/Hunedoara, DJ 678E/Hunedoara, DJ 155F/Neamt and DJ 693/Timis), due to fallen trees on the road," according to IGSU. Power grids got damaged in 22 areas in the counties of Mures and Neamt, affecting about 7,000 final consumers. Teams of electricity suppliers acted to restore power. IGSU also said that missions were still ongoing to clean up after the severe weather in several areas of the counties of Alba, Brasov, Dambovita, and Prahova. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]