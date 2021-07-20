PM Citu: Aviators and the entire aviation staff - best professionals, true models of courage, responsibility

PM Citu: Aviators and the entire aviation staff - best professionals, true models of courage, responsibility. Aviators and all civil and military aviation personnel are "the best" professionals and true models of "courage" and "responsibility," Prime Minister Florin Citu underscored in a message sent on Tuesday, on the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force. "Today, on the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force, I congratulate the aviators and all the personnel in the field of civil and military aviation in Romania, people who prove to us through everything they do that they are the best professionals, dedicated to their activity and true models of courage and responsibility. Whether we are talking about civil aviation, military aviation, commercial aviation, transport or sports aviation, flight safety, the chance of those in difficult situations to be transported quickly where they can be treated or are safe, the transport of aid or medicines in certain emergencies are high-responsibility missions and require very high standards of training for those involved in such missions. All the admiration for the work of these people! I wish them success in their future missions and "Clear skies!," shows the message of the Prime Minister, posted on Facebook. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]