Aircraft Parts Maker UACE Posts 22.5% Decline in Revenue in 2020. Aircraft parts maker United Alloy Corporation Europe (UACE) posted RON471.5 million (EUR97.8 million) revenue in 2020, about 22.5% lower than the RON607.8 million (EUR128.3 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]