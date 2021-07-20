Vegetable Oil Producer Ardealul Carei Revenue Down 5% to RON259M in 2020

Vegetable Oil Producer Ardealul Carei Revenue Down 5% to RON259M in 2020. Ardealul Carei, one of the largest vegetable oil producers held by local entrepreneurs, posted more than RON258.8 million (EUR53.7 million) revenue in 2020, a decrease of 5% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]