Bog’Art and Mobexpert Buy Two Plots Next to Petrom City

Bog’Art and Mobexpert Buy Two Plots Next to Petrom City. Builder Bog’Art via its development company Art Property and furniture maker Mobexpert bought two plots next to OMV Petrom’s Petrom City site in northern Bucharest in a EUR20 million deal, real estate market sources say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]