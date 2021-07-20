ALPLA study on the life cycle of different types of packaging shows the positive effects of recycled plastic and kick-starts the campaign ‘Between 1 and 2 it’s YOU’



ALPLA study on the life cycle of different types of packaging shows the positive effects of recycled plastic and kick-starts the campaign ‘Between 1 and 2 it’s YOU’.

The production process of plastic packaging leaves behind the lowest amount of CO2 emissions Committed to its sustainability policy and considering the vast expertise gathered within over 60 years since the company was founded, ALPLA launched the first high profile LCA on the Romanian market. (...)