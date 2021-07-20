PSD requests investigation regarding PM using Government resources for his political battle within PNL. Ciolacu: Romania looks like an ungoverned country



PSD (Social Democratic Party) is requesting the competent authorities to urgently launch a penal investigation, after information appeared in the media, according to which, the Prime Minister Florin Citu is using human and budgetary resources from the PM Chancellery for the election campaign (...)