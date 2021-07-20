Grup Feroviar Roman brings on board new Human Resources Director

Grup Feroviar Roman brings on board new Human Resources Director. Starting July 1, Mihaela Crăciun, EMBA, took over the role of Human Resources Director of Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR), the flagship company of GRAMPET Group. She has over 20 years of experience in top organizations in the steel, oil & gas, cement, information technology and food industries. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]