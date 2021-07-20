PM Citu congratulates Romania's robotics team, 1st place winner at International Robotics Championship in Chicago

PM Citu congratulates Romania's robotics team, 1st place winner at International Robotics Championship in Chicago. PM Florin Citu on Tuesday congratulated the members of Romania's robotics team for their success at the International Robotics Championships held in Chicago, underscoring that they make the Romanian robotics school "proud" and they are "role models" for their generation. "I congratulate Romania's robotics team and coordinator Ionut Valentin Panea for their exceptional performance at the International Robotics Championships in Chicago. This is a well deserved success, which comes after a lot of work, passion and the science of working in a team. You make the Romanian school of robotics proud and you are role models for your generation! Follow your dream and be confident that your work and determination will lead you where you want to be," the PM wrote on Facebook. Romania's robotics team AutoVortex ranked 1st at the International Robotics Championships carried out in the U.S., in Chicago, on July 16 and 17. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]