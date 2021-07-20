 
July 20, 2021

Iohannis: Aviators have turned flight and air defence into real passion
On Tuesday, July 20, the Day of Romanian Aviation and Air Force, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message in which he shows that this holiday also honours the memory of all the heroes who, throughout history, put their lives at the service of the 'Romanian Wings', with dedication, courage and self-sacrifice. "We also celebrate the aircraft manufacturers, engineers and technicians, who, through an innovative spirit, patriotism, intelligence and passion, created and maintained the prestige of Romanian aeronautics. It is a day dedicated also to civil aviation workers, including those conducting difficult missions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to utilitarian and sports aviators, who contribute to the development of Romania's economy and to the progress of air sports," said Iohannis. According to the president, the Romanian Air Force is currently a modern category of the country's armed forces which components are in a process of consolidating operational capacity as a result of an increase in recent years of defence spending to 2% of GDP, as well as the introduction of new types of state-of-the-art aircraft and high-performance weapon systems. "The Air Force has a major role in strengthening the defence of our country, being able to carry out complex missions to defend the airspace of Romania, to carry out long-distance air transport missions, as well as rescue-evacuation missions and for the removal of the effects of natural disasters, in support of civilian authorities, at the national or local level. This army branch also carries out missions within NATO, according to the missions and obligations undertaken by Romania, and the staff of the Air Force are very good ambassadors of Romania, commended by our allies and partners," the head of state highlighted. Iohannis voiced his appreciation and respect for the professional performance of aviators and members of the Air Force, for their spirit of sacrifice, patriotism and desire for self-improvement. "You are the ones who, with dedication, have turned the flight and defence of Romania's airspace into a real passion. That takes continuous preparation, training and dedication. I wish you good health, success and I assure you of my full appreciation! Happy Aviation Day!," Iohannis also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

