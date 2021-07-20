Zes Zollner Electronic Posts 25% Rise in Profit to RON83M in 2020

Zes Zollner Electronic Posts 25% Rise in Profit to RON83M in 2020. Electronic component and equipment manufacturer Zes Zollner Electric, the Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s Zollner Elektronik group, posted RON1.180 billion (EUR244.8 million) revenue in 2020, an increase of 6.5% on 2019, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]