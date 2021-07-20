BAT announces new Director for Central Europe South Area

BAT announces new Director for Central Europe South Area. Frederico Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa, is BAT’s new Central Europe South Area Director (subject to visa) He will be taking over from Ram Addanki, who is retiring from the business at the end of July 2021 Frederico will continue BAT’s commitment to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]