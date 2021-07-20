Grain Trader East Grain Revenue Rises 19% to RON359M in 2020

Grain Trader East Grain Revenue Rises 19% to RON359M in 2020. Grain trader East Grain, held by a number of Romanian and Hungarian entrepreneurs, ended 2020 with growth of about 19% in revenue to RON359 million (EUR74.5 million) from the RON302 million (some EUR64 million) in 2019., Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]