The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban said, on Tuesday, in Ploiesti, referring to a possible involvement of public resources in the party's internal campaign, that if the information is true, then whoever made such a decision "must immediately leave Victoria Palace." "If that document is true, whoever drew that document up and especially the person deciding to use public resources, clerks or dignitaries paid from public money in the internal campaign against the PNL chair should leave Victoria Palace immediately," said Orban. His statement is referring to information appearing in the public space according to which Prime Minister Florin Citu is involving public resources in the internal election campaign of the PNL. AGERPRES (RO - author: Anamaria Constantin, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)