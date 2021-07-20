JusMin: Overall, coalition doesn't seem to really want Section for Justice Crimes' Investigation's disbanding

JusMin: Overall, coalition doesn't seem to really want Section for Justice Crimes' Investigation's disbanding. The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, announced that his proposal for the disbanding of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), discussed in the meeting of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, was not accepted by the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), noting that overall, the coalition does not seem to want the disbanding of SIIJ. "The coalition, overall, does not seem to want the dismantling of SIIJ yet. I came up with a new proposal, it was reasonable, it hasn't been accepted yet. It was a proposal in the sense that, if a magistrate were investigated as a suspect or defendant by a specialized prosecutor's office - DNA [the National Anti-corruption Directorate], DIICOT [the Directorate of Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism] or the Prosecutor General's Office, the public prosecutor's offices under the courts of appeal - could request a referral of the file to another neighbouring prosecutor's office. (...) To go to a prosecutor's office within the same structure, so that we can also respect the government programme and commitments," Stelian Ion said at the end of the meeting. The Justice minister says the "UDMR doesn't want this variant" of disbanding SIIJ either. "It seems that the UDMR does not agree with any variant of the SIIJ dismantling. (...) Setting conditions at every sitting is proof that when we approved the government program, they weren't honest. The unconditional abolition of the SIIJ as it is listed in the government programme, doubled by the restoration of the DNA competence has been very clear. The UDMR concern is not so much related to SIIJ as to DNA. Under no circumstances do they want to restore the DNA competence. (...) They probably reckon that they're going to stall a lot, that maybe the SIIJ won't be disbanded very soon," the minister said. He reaffirmed that "Romania will have to dismantle SIIJ and respect the commitment it has always had in recent years, especially with regard to the fight against corruption, which must continue". "And reinventing SIIJ in another form, elsewhere, is nothing more than a weakening of the fight against corruption, something that will not be accepted by the European Commission. The consequences will be international and will come mainly from the European Commission. (...) It's complicated to govern justice with UDMR, because, look, they haven't disengaged themselves from the policy they've pursued in years gone by with the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. They share the PSD's vision of justice and continue with the same ideas. I was waiting for a change of optics or at least a compromise, a waiver. (...) I don't agree with what UDMR says. It further invokes the fact that they have not been summoned to discussions on the laws of justice. Nothing of the sort," Stelian Ion claimed. Asked if he had the support of the prime minister and the PNL on the disbanding of the SIIJ, the Justice minister said that things "seriously" ground to a halt in Parliament. "And here it seems to me that political will has diminished greatly. (...) The PNL supports the disbanding of the SIIJ, they said it. (...) My personal expectation was not so much towards the Prime Minister, but especially towards Parliament, I expected more involvement, in the sense that it is not enough to say that you agree with any variant of the dismantling of SIIJ, but an active involvement in the sense of convincing the partners," Stelian Ion stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Barna: There's no way I can be happy with coalition's governing manner; many goals still unaccomplished Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said today that he is not happy with the ruling coalition's governing manner, as many of the goals set at the beginning of the term have not been accomplished; he also remarked that a great part of these goals "have been somewhat (...)



EC report on Romania: Improved perception of justice independence, yet human resource deficit remains a concern In its second annual EU rule-of-law report released in Brussels on Tuesday, the European Commission looks at the independence and quality of Romania's judiciary, the fight against corruption, media pluralism and media freedom. In the chapter on the justice system, the report notes that the (...)



9,659 work pension beneficiaries, in June, 4,057 Euro for largest average pension The number of work pension beneficiaries was 9,659 at the end of June 2021, rising by 132 people, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, according to the centralized data from the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP). Most of them, namely 4,346, were beneficiaries of Law 303/2004 (...)



As many as 16,671 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours As many as 16,671 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnsonin vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 11,375 people were given the priming shot (...)



HealthMin: We estimate an increase of COVID-19 infection rate in Romania The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, declared on Tuesday that the infection rate with the novel coronavirus is estimated to rise in Romania as well and highlighted that if a sufficient vaccination coverage would exist, there would be no patients with severe forms. "We cannot have an (...)



Coffee, tea and spice imports down by nearly 9 pct in Q1 The value of coffee, tea (including mate) and spice imports has dropped by nearly 9 pct in the first three months of 2021, compared to the similar period of 2020, down to 57.36 million euro, according to the commercial balance with food products, consulted by AGERPRES. Last year, in the first (...)



Gheorghita: Romania's collective immunity rate acquired by disease and vaccination is of 44 pct nationally The head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said, on Tuesday, that, at the national level, according to the most recent estimates, the collective immunity rate acquired by disease and vaccination is of 44 pct nationally, and over 60 pct in (...)

