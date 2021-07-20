As many as 16,671 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours



As many as 16,671 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnsonin vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 11,375 people were given the priming shot and 5,596 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 9,250,557 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 4,897,183 persons of whom 4,740,652 received the complete vaccination scheme. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 8 persons experienced side effects - one had a local reaction and 7 had whole-body reactions. As many as 16,745 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,796 local and 14,949 systemic side effects. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)