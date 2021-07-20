9,659 work pension beneficiaries, in June, 4,057 Euro for largest average pension

9,659 work pension beneficiaries, in June, 4,057 Euro for largest average pension. The number of work pension beneficiaries was 9,659 at the end of June 2021, rising by 132 people, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, according to the centralized data from the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP). Most of them, namely 4,346, were beneficiaries of Law 303/2004 regarding the status of prosecutors and judges, in their case registering the largest average pension, namely 19,962 RON (RD 4,057 Euro), of which 18,659 RON the quota supported by the state budget, and the difference from the budget of state social insurance. 803 people benefited from Law nr. 216/2015 regarding granting work pensions to members of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania. The average pension was of 5,737 RON, of which 3,010 RON were supported by the state budget. Regarding beneficiaries of Law nr. 215/2015 for amending and adding to Law 7/2006 regarding the status of parliamentary public servant, their number was of 764 people, the average pension rising to 11,337 RON, of which 7,528 RON were supported by the state budget. The work pension for beneficiaries from the Court of Accounts was granted to a number of 570 people, the average being 8,316 people, of which 3,727 RON the quota supported by the state budget. Furthermore, 1,749 pensioners benefited from Law nr. 567/2004 regarding the number of specialty auxiliary staff of court rooms and Prosecutors' Offices, the average pension being 4,811 RON, of which 2,621 RON were supported by the state budget.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]