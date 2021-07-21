Romania's biggest refinery may remain closed up to half a year after July 2 explosion

Romania's biggest refinery may remain closed up to half a year after July 2 explosion. Romania's biggest refinery Petromidia, controlled by the Kazakh state-owned group KMG (48.1%) but with the Romanian state owning a big share as well (44.7%), will remain closed for three to six months after the explosion at one of its units on July 2, according to experts consulted by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]