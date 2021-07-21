Tennis: Andreea Mitu qualifies for doubles quarterfinals in Palermo (WTA)

Tennis: Andreea Mitu qualifies for doubles quarterfinals in Palermo (WTA). The Romanian-Dutch pair Andreea Mitu/Rosalie van der Hoek on Tuesday evening qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Palermo (WTA), equipped with total prizes worth 189,708 euros, after scoring 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 against Lara Arruabarrena (Spain)/Beatrice Gumulya (Indonesia). The 2nd seeded sealed their victory after an hour and 29 minutes of playing. Andreea Mitu and her partner secured a check worth 1,854 euros and 60 WTA doubles points, and will play in the quarterfinals against Alexandra Panova (Russia)/Julia Wachaczyk (Germany). Gabriela Ruse will also play in the doubles event, along with Olga Danilovic (Serbia), their opponents in the first round being Maddison Inglis (Australia) and Samantha Murray Sharan (UK). AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai Tenea, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Andreea Mitu/Facebook [Read the article in Agerpres]