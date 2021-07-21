Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for doubles quarerfinals in Gdynia (WTA)

Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for doubles quarerfinals in Gdynia (WTA). Romanian-American pair Irina Bara/Varvara Lepchenko on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Gdynia (Poland), with total prizes of 235,238 dollars, after defeating 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) Polish Ania Hertel/Martyna Kubka. Bara and Lepchenko sealed their victory after almost two hours of playing (1 h 53 min). Bara and Lepchenko won a cheque of 2,300 US dollars and 60 WTA points in the doubles event, and will play in the quarterfinals against 3rd seeded Ana Danilina (Kazakhstan/Lidia Morozova (Belarus). In the singles event, in the round of 16, Bara will face Kristina Kucova (Slovakia), while Irina Begu, seed no. 3, will meet Polish Katarzyna Kawa. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]