Dedeman in Talks to Buy Land Next to Ikea in Timisoara. The Paval brothers, owners of DIY retailer Dedeman, are in talks to buy land from businessman Ion Tiriac next to where the new Ikea is set to be in Timisoara and could pay EUR15 million for it, market sources say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]