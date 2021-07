Pillar II Pension Fund Assets Reach All-Time High of RON84B in June

Pillar II Pension Fund Assets Reach All-Time High of RON84B in June. The seven Pillar II mandatory private pension funds, which are the largest investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended June 2021 with record assets of RON84.4 billion, an increase of RON18.5 billion on June 2020, Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]