Romanian startup Archbee raises USD 1 mln in investment round

Romanian startup Archbee raises USD 1 mln in investment round. Romanian startup Archbee, founded by Dragos Bulugeanu in 2019 and providing a tool for project management in the software development area, raised USD 1 mln in a financing round led by Inovo Venture Partners. The company has also been accepted into the US accelerator YCombinator, which has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]