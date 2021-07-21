PwC: Romania's Entertainment & Media industry to grow this year 3.6% above pre-crisis peak

PwC: Romania's Entertainment & Media industry to grow this year 3.6% above pre-crisis peak. The entertainment and media industry in Romania will grow this year by 8.1% year-on-year to EUR 2.62 bln, which will take the market 3.6% above the pre-crisis peak seen in 2019, according to the 22nd edition of the PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021-2025 (GEMO) report. Estimates (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]