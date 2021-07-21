EC report on Romania’s judiciary: Improved perception of justice independence , yet human resource deficit remains a concern

EC report on Romania’s judiciary: Improved perception of justice independence , yet human resource deficit remains a concern. In its second annual EU rule-of-law report released in Brussels on Tuesday, the European Commission looks at the independence and quality of Romania’s judiciary, the fight against corruption, media pluralism and media freedom. In the chapter on the justice system, the report notes that the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]