PwC Report: Romanian entertainment and media industry expected to increase by 8% in 2021 and exceed the 2019 level



The entertainment and media (E&M) industry in Romania is expected to achieve year-on-year growth of 8.09% in 2021 to a total value of EUR 2.62 billion, taking it above the pre-pandemic level (EUR 2.53 billion in 2019), according to the 22nd edition of the PwC report Global Entertainment (...)