 
Romaniapress.com

July 21, 2021

Battle flags of Romanian units participating in Afghanistan missions, decorated by President Iohannis
Jul 21, 2021

Battle flags of Romanian units participating in Afghanistan missions, decorated by President Iohannis.

At a military ceremony on Wednesday at the Triumphal Arch Square in Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis decorated the battle flags of the units having participated in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. For their results, the units were presented with the following medals part of Romania's national orders: * A National Order of Merit in the rank of Knight and war insignia went to the General Ioan Emanoil Florescu Joint Forces Command and the Command of the Forces for Special Operations; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Grand Officer and war insignia went to the 280th Mechanised Infantry Battalion, the 300th Mechanised Infantry Battalion, and the 495th Parachute Battalion; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Commander with war insignia went to the 33rd Mountain Troops Battalion, the 30th Mountain Troops Battalion, the 21st Mountain Troops Battalion, and the 2nd Infantry Battalion; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Officer with war insignia went to the 341st Infantry Battalion; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Knight with war insignia to the 151st Infantry Battalion, 812th Infantry Battalion, 811th Infantry Battalion, 634th Infantry Battalion, 307th Marine Battalion; * An Aeronautical Virtue Order in the rank of Knight with war insignia to the 90th Air Transport Base, the Air Operational Component * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Knight with peace insignia to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie. During the ceremony, the names of the 27 Romanian soldiers killed in the line of duty in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan were solemnly called and a moment of silence was kept for them. President Klaus Iohannis laid a wreath in memory of the fallen heroes. Also attending the ceremony that marked the end of Romania's mission to Afghanistan were Prime Minister Florin Citu, members of his cabinet, Senate Chair Anca Dragu, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)     Photo source: www.presidency.ro

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hospital manager: Obligating medical staff to vaccinate or test periodically will generate issues The manager of the Sfantu Gheorghe County Emergency Hospital, Andras Nagy Robert, believes that obligating medical staff to vaccinate against COVID-19 or testing periodically at their own expense could generate problems in the health system. He stated on Wednesday, during a press conference, (...)

Romanian developer One United's shares drop 9% under IPO price The shares of Romanian developer One United (ONE) have lost 9% since their listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as some investors were disappointed with their weak debut. On July 12, the company’s shares started trading on BVB at RON 2.14, up 7% compared to the IPO price of RON 2 but closed (...)

As many as 15,178 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours As many as 15,178 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 10,403 people were given the priming shot (...)

Babes-Bolyai University Buys Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj for RON40M Hold Invest, a company of businessman Calin Buzoianu, has completed sale of the Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj-Napoca to the Babes-Bolyai University in a deal put at RON40 million.

Ministry of Environment: We hope to double, even triple fines for feeding bears by individuals Fines for feeding bears by individuals could be doubled or even tripled from the current level, which is somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 RON, according to a the secretary of state of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), Robert Szep. "We are working on a piece of (...)

Allview Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 26 Brasov-based Visual Fan, which sells various gadgets such as cell phones and tablets under the Allview brand, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as ALW on July 26, 2021, stockbroker Tradeville said.

Canned Food Producer Prefera Foods Raises EUR5M from Private Bond Placement Prefera Foods, one of the largest canned food producers in Romania, has successfully completed a private placement of bonds ahead of schedule on July 20, raising EUR5 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |