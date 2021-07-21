Battle flags of Romanian units participating in Afghanistan missions, decorated by President Iohannis

Battle flags of Romanian units participating in Afghanistan missions, decorated by President Iohannis. At a military ceremony on Wednesday at the Triumphal Arch Square in Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis decorated the battle flags of the units having participated in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. For their results, the units were presented with the following medals part of Romania's national orders: * A National Order of Merit in the rank of Knight and war insignia went to the General Ioan Emanoil Florescu Joint Forces Command and the Command of the Forces for Special Operations; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Grand Officer and war insignia went to the 280th Mechanised Infantry Battalion, the 300th Mechanised Infantry Battalion, and the 495th Parachute Battalion; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Commander with war insignia went to the 33rd Mountain Troops Battalion, the 30th Mountain Troops Battalion, the 21st Mountain Troops Battalion, and the 2nd Infantry Battalion; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Officer with war insignia went to the 341st Infantry Battalion; * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Knight with war insignia to the 151st Infantry Battalion, 812th Infantry Battalion, 811th Infantry Battalion, 634th Infantry Battalion, 307th Marine Battalion; * An Aeronautical Virtue Order in the rank of Knight with war insignia to the 90th Air Transport Base, the Air Operational Component * A Military Virtue Order in the rank of Knight with peace insignia to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie. During the ceremony, the names of the 27 Romanian soldiers killed in the line of duty in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan were solemnly called and a moment of silence was kept for them. President Klaus Iohannis laid a wreath in memory of the fallen heroes. Also attending the ceremony that marked the end of Romania's mission to Afghanistan were Prime Minister Florin Citu, members of his cabinet, Senate Chair Anca Dragu, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: www.presidency.ro [Read the article in Agerpres]