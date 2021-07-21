 
July 21, 2021

IGSU: Floods in 36 localities in 15 counties; firefighters evacuate tens of tourists
Jul 21, 2021

Heavy rainfalls in the past 24 hours have caused floods in 36 localities in 15 counties, firefighters intervening to evacuate tens of tourists blocked by floods, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations informs on Wednesday (IGSU). The hit counties were Alba, Arges, Botosani, Brasov, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Hunedoara, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Tulcea and Timis. "We removed the water from 19 houses, seven household annexes, 56 courtyards, 70 cellars/basements. Our colleagues also acted to clear 13 trees that fell on the road, damaging three cars," reads a press release of the IGSU. According to the same source, 20 people accommodated at a boarding house in the Arges locality Rucar were temporarily isolated because of the waters. Also in Arges, the access to Cabana Voina was temporarily blocked, because of the waters, with 60 people who were in the vicinity of the river having been evacuated. "In Zanoaga Camping (Dambovita), because of the flood during the night, 25 people were temporarily blocked with their trailers/cars in the campsite. The waters withdrew, and the people were able to leave the location. Firefighters also intervened in Busteni (Prahova), where, because of a flood, eight people were evacuated preventively, being relocated to the Busteni Monastery," the press release states. IGSU also mentions that road traffic was blocked on a county road (DJ 714) and restricted on a national road (DN 74A) due to a flooded bridge. Also, the traffic on four national roads (DN 75, DN 2D, DN 68A and DN 1) and three county roads were temporarily affected, due to fallen trees, water and alluvium on the road. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Irina Poenaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

