MedLife CEO Mihai Marcu Sold RON2.5M Worth of Shares on July 15. Medical service provider MedLife (M.RO) has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday that its CEO and chairman of the board Mihai Marcu sold 150,000 MedLife shares for RON17 each on July 15. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]