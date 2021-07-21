About 44% of Romania’s population gained immunity to COVID-19, health official says

About 44% of Romania's population gained immunity to COVID-19, health official says. According to the latest estimates quoted by Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, about 44% of Romania's population gained immunity to COVID-19, either through vaccination or after infection with the virus. The highest rates, of over 60%, are registered in (...)