Military ceremony to mark end of Romania’s defence mission in Afghanistan. President Iohannis decorated battle flags of Romanian units participating in the theatres of operations.

A military ceremony was held on Wednesday in the Triumphal Arch Square in Bucharest to mark the end of the Romanian armed forces’ mission in Afghanistan. The ceremony included a parade of pedestrian detachments representing the military branches of the Romanian armed forces that conducted (...)