Atena-Adriana Groza appointed governor of the Danube Delta

Atena-Adriana Groza, an expert with over 20 years of experience in biodiversity conservation, was appointed governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Authority, with the rank of Undersecretary of State. The prime minister's decision was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, July