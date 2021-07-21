Skanska study in CEE: The pandemic reshapes employees’ perception of ideal workspace

Skanska study in CEE: The pandemic reshapes employees’ perception of ideal workspace. According to Skanska’s survey among people in CEE, nowadays nearly half of office workers in Poland, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic go to the office every day, and now they have specific preferences regarding their workplace. These include a quiet space and high office standards (e.g. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]