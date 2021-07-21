 
July 21, 2021

Skanska study in CEE: The pandemic reshapes employees’ perception of ideal workspace
Skanska study in CEE: The pandemic reshapes employees’ perception of ideal workspace.

According to Skanska’s survey among people in CEE, nowadays nearly half of office workers in Poland, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic go to the office every day, and now they have specific preferences regarding their workplace. These include a quiet space and high office standards (e.g. (...)

Hospital manager: Obligating medical staff to vaccinate or test periodically will generate issues The manager of the Sfantu Gheorghe County Emergency Hospital, Andras Nagy Robert, believes that obligating medical staff to vaccinate against COVID-19 or testing periodically at their own expense could generate problems in the health system. He stated on Wednesday, during a press conference, (...)

Romanian developer One United's shares drop 9% under IPO price The shares of Romanian developer One United (ONE) have lost 9% since their listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as some investors were disappointed with their weak debut. On July 12, the company’s shares started trading on BVB at RON 2.14, up 7% compared to the IPO price of RON 2 but closed (...)

As many as 15,178 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours As many as 15,178 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 10,403 people were given the priming shot (...)

Babes-Bolyai University Buys Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj for RON40M Hold Invest, a company of businessman Calin Buzoianu, has completed sale of the Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj-Napoca to the Babes-Bolyai University in a deal put at RON40 million.

Ministry of Environment: We hope to double, even triple fines for feeding bears by individuals Fines for feeding bears by individuals could be doubled or even tripled from the current level, which is somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 RON, according to a the secretary of state of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), Robert Szep. "We are working on a piece of (...)

Allview Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 26 Brasov-based Visual Fan, which sells various gadgets such as cell phones and tablets under the Allview brand, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as ALW on July 26, 2021, stockbroker Tradeville said.

Canned Food Producer Prefera Foods Raises EUR5M from Private Bond Placement Prefera Foods, one of the largest canned food producers in Romania, has successfully completed a private placement of bonds ahead of schedule on July 20, raising EUR5 million.

 


