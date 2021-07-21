PeliPartners assisted Scallier with the acquisition of a new retail park in Timișoara
Jul 21, 2021
PeliPartners assisted the Polish developer Scallier with respect to the acquisition of a retail project in Timisoara by means of a business transfer from Oasis group, to be further operated under the brand “FunShop Park”. “We are glad that we were involved in this transaction and that we are (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]