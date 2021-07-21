GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 102 following over 27.100 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 102 following over 27.100 tests nationwide. As many as 102 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 27,100 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]