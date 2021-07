Value of Cars Up for Sale on Autovit.ro Rises 40% to EUR1.65B in H1



The value of the cars put up for sale on Romania’s largest online car marketplace Autovit.ro reached EUR1.65 billion in the first half, 40% higher on the year-ago period.