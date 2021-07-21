Gov't approves over EUR 30 million in aid for 17 counties hit by floods and landslides

Gov't approves over EUR 30 million in aid for 17 counties hit by floods and landslides. The government approved on Wednesday 148.7 million lei (over EUR 30 million) in aid for 17 counties hit by floods and landslides. The money will be used to repair 1,085 objectives in 243 territorial administrative units, Prime Minister Florin Citu said. "A decision was approved at today's government meeting granting 148.7 million lei from the intervention fund for 17 counties affected by floods and landslides. The money is intended for the repair of county and communal roads, bridges, footbridges and dams. The respective counties are Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita Nasaud, Botosani, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramures, Satu Mare, Valcea, Vrancea, with 1,085 objectives and 243 territorial administrative units as recipients," Florin Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]