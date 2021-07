Babes-Bolyai University Buys Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj for RON40M

Babes-Bolyai University Buys Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj for RON40M. Hold Invest, a company of businessman Calin Buzoianu, has completed sale of the Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj-Napoca to the Babes-Bolyai University in a deal put at RON40 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]