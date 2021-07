Allview Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 26

Allview Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 26. Brasov-based Visual Fan, which sells various gadgets such as cell phones and tablets under the Allview brand, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as ALW on July 26, 2021, stockbroker Tradeville said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]