Romanian developer One United’s shares drop 9% under IPO price

Romanian developer One United’s shares drop 9% under IPO price. The shares of Romanian developer One United (ONE) have lost 9% since their listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as some investors were disappointed with their weak debut. On July 12, the company’s shares started trading on BVB at RON 2.14, up 7% compared to the IPO price of RON 2 but closed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]